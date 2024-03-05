Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $30,000 Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $35,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.0 %

SJM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.95. The company had a trading volume of 453,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.59, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -481.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

