Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $368,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,652. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.56. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $270.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

