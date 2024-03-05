Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,333 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 116,812 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 72,961 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,876,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 86,666 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 136.1% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 79,035 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 45,566 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

NYSE:BUD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.28. 934,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,636. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.39 and a 200 day moving average of $59.90. The company has a market capitalization of $104.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $14.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

