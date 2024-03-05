Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,478,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13,781.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,895,000 after buying an additional 1,312,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.36.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.48. 1,299,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,311. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.26. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

