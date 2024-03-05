Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 39.4% in the third quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,635 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,767,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,000,345,000 after purchasing an additional 147,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 600.0% in the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 3,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $663.29.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $763.23. 1,383,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $699.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $619.82. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $466.80 and a one year high of $769.27. The company has a market cap of $338.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

