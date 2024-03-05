Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,279,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Oracle by 7.8% during the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 45.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 286,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $30,342,000 after buying an additional 89,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.98. 4,157,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,659,415. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

