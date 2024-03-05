Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 515 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.90.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,442. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.20. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann purchased 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

