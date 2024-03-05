Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 9.2% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $75.67. The stock had a trading volume of 406,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $85.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Henry Schein’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

