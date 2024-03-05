Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Lowered to C$27.00 at National Bankshares

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

LB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$33.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Desjardins lowered shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$28.70.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

LB stock opened at C$27.63 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$24.92 and a 52 week high of C$48.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$26.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.39. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$247.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.30 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.2805071 EPS for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

