Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires 9,300 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 8,026.7% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,472. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $40.59. 10,154,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,808,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average of $33.57.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

