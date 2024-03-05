Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEOG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen by 99.3% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 16,930 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Neogen by 6.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,583,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,438,000 after acquiring an additional 217,419 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the third quarter worth about $1,959,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Neogen by 16.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 45,818 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Trading Down 2.1 %

NEOG stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,856. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $24.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

