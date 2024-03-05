Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 81,159 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,805,473.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,774,294 shares of the company's stock, valued at $389,262,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.45. 243,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,368. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.90. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.98) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDGL. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

