Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 22,671 Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 5,767.2% in the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 4,781,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,834,000 after buying an additional 4,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Orion Office REIT by 53.1% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,602,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,731 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $9,372,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Orion Office REIT by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,331,000 after purchasing an additional 824,745 shares during the period. Finally, Mangrove Partners grew its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,161,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 763,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Orion Office REIT Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Orion Office REIT stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 501,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,870. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Orion Office REIT Dividend Announcement

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently -39.22%.

(Free Report)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.