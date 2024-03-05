Laurion Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in NETGEAR by 512.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in NETGEAR by 627.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NETGEAR by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NETGEAR news, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $75,142.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,865.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $26,701.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,457 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $75,142.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,865.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,820 shares of company stock valued at $299,632. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 37,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,451. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $437.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.83.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $188.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.14 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

