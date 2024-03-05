Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 15,000 Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,289,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,450,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVYO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Klaviyo from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Klaviyo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVYO traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.06. 722,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,528. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.36. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

Further Reading

