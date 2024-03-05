Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $251,000 in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Trading Up 0.5 %

AutoNation stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.59. 119,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,291. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.47. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.26 and a 12-month high of $182.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total transaction of $539,563.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $908,630.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total value of $539,563.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,630.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $54,456,730.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,278,664 shares in the company, valued at $612,362,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,661 shares of company stock worth $71,540,522 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

