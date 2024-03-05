Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLM. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SLM by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SLM by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SLM by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SLM by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SLM

In related news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,949,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,000.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,949,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on SLM in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

SLM Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,975. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). SLM had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $725.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

