Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

VNDA stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.09 million, a P/E ratio of 84.02 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $45.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VNDA. StockNews.com downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

