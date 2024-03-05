Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,509,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 43.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,580,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,850 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 6,274,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,160,000 after buying an additional 552,423 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,453,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,096,000 after buying an additional 754,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TALO. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Insider Transactions at Talos Energy

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 19,658,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $229,999,992.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,747,781 shares in the company, valued at $406,549,037.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

TALO traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $13.27. 749,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 2.02. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

