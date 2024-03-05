Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 3,069 Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Atour Lifestyle were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATAT traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 228,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,963. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

