Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $208,000 Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 32.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Raymond James news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Raymond James Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $121.54. 397,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $122.09.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

