Laurion Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Laurion Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 59.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,385 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 97,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 5.7 %

NYSE:DELL traded down $6.93 on Tuesday, hitting $114.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,366,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,953. The stock has a market cap of $81.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.12. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $131.06.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.