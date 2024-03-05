Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $11,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.20.

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PPG opened at $139.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

