Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,905 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $14,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The China Fund in the second quarter worth $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,374,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,666,000 after purchasing an additional 71,428 shares during the period.

NYSE CHN opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. The China Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.0185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

