Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,719 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Eastman Chemical worth $12,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,575,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $69,305,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,909,000 after purchasing an additional 777,728 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,974 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,553,000 after purchasing an additional 713,832 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.
Shares of EMN opened at $88.21 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $91.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.90. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.
