Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,719 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Eastman Chemical worth $12,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,575,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $69,305,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,909,000 after purchasing an additional 777,728 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,974 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,553,000 after purchasing an additional 713,832 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of EMN opened at $88.21 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $91.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.90. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.