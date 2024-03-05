Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $13.13 Million Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 147,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,131,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MBB opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.84. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.07.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2921 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.