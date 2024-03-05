Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 110,722 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 104.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 110,722 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $12,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Allison Transmission by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $195,648.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,143 shares in the company, valued at $374,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,245 shares of company stock valued at $6,048,673 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $76.21 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.89 and its 200-day moving average is $59.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also

