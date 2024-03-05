Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,153 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $11,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $42,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 347.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ZI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

ZI stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.