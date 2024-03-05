Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 4,928.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,525 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Polaris worth $14,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Polaris by 1,473.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,805,000 after acquiring an additional 619,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $49,002,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 276.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 363,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 266,887 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris stock opened at $92.25 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day moving average is $95.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.69). Polaris had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PII. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

