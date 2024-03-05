Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 803.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,183 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 258,970 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $11,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAL. Atb Cap Markets lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

