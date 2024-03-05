Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,826 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $11,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 60,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie downgraded Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.04. 69,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,495. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.43. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $79.62 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The stock has a market cap of $106.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

