Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 2,005 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,829,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,954,691,000 after buying an additional 244,145 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,899,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,299,000 after purchasing an additional 97,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,003,000 after buying an additional 168,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,551,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,760,000 after buying an additional 29,825 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,321,252.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $259.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $267.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.34.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

