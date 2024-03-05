Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $10.94 Million Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,944,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of The Hanover Insurance Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 547.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,975,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,633. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $138.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.47 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.62. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 361.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at $473,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

