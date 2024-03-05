Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 185,897 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $14,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 66.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in NetApp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in NetApp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $103.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.18.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

