Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 2,800 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 230.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 513,989 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 12.9% during the third quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 5,682,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,719,000 after buying an additional 647,885 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 22.5% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 421,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 77,352 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $3,936,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,359,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,281,000 after buying an additional 629,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.11. 7,355,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,461,099. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $15.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 115.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ET

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.