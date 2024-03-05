Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

CVLT stock traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $96.57. 101,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,610. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $98.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,216.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $93,782.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

