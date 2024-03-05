Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GCOR. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,373,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,504,000 after acquiring an additional 649,957 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,014,000. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 742,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,513,000 after buying an additional 79,121 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GCOR stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $41.09. The company had a trading volume of 13,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,896. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.53.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

