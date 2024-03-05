Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 6,283 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 57.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $48.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,908,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,415,086. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

