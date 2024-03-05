Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,184 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,586. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $856.50.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $16.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $896.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,053. The company has a 50 day moving average of $833.14 and a 200 day moving average of $788.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $661.66 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The stock has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a PE ratio of 88.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

