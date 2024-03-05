Legacy Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $232.84. The stock had a trading volume of 101,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,889. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.63 and a 1-year high of $236.28.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

