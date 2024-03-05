Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) versus Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD) Head to Head Analysis

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Free Report) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and Color Star Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Education Alliance -192.44% N/A -321.60% Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Legacy Education Alliance has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Color Star Technology has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.5% of Color Star Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and Color Star Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Education Alliance $1.08 million 5.61 -$1.51 million ($0.09) -1.37 Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.25 -$37.85 million N/A N/A

Legacy Education Alliance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Color Star Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Legacy Education Alliance and Color Star Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Color Star Technology beats Legacy Education Alliance on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands. It provides its programs through various formats and channels, including free workshops, basic trainings, forums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc. Its Color World platform provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication services. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

