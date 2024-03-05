Legal & General Group Plc Buys 47,437 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,882,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,437 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.23% of Realty Income worth $443,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $695,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 141,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on O. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

O traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.33. 2,462,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,570,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

