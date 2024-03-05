Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,561,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 77,455 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.61% of Sherwin-Williams worth $398,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,109 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,017. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.39. 445,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,932. The firm has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $339.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $309.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.