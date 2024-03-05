Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,496,272 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,235 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.58% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $635,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $1,484,341,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,275,959,000 after buying an additional 6,665,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,905,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,719,000 after buying an additional 4,604,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38,639.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,121,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,571,000 after buying an additional 3,113,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,996,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TD. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,773. The company has a market capitalization of $105.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.69 and a 1-year high of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.7519 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

