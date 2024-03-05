Legal & General Group Plc Has $366.40 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,590,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,753 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $366,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,001,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,287,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,898 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,360,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,457,000 after purchasing an additional 383,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,447,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,386,000 after purchasing an additional 807,052 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.01. 2,803,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,238,307. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.90.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 66.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

