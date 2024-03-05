Legal & General Group Plc Has $389.75 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,556,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 158,998 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $389,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,353,349.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,349.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,954 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,660 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE WM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,515. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.48 and a 52 week high of $209.78. The company has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

