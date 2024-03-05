Legal & General Group Plc Has $458.32 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,242,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,998 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.30% of Simon Property Group worth $458,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.48. The stock had a trading volume of 726,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,203. The company has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.45 and a 200-day moving average of $126.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.88%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPG. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

