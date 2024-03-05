Legal & General Group Plc Has $551.17 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,147,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170,639 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.63% of Analog Devices worth $551,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 107.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $3.38 on Tuesday, hitting $191.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,140. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $94.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

