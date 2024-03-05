Legal & General Group Plc Has $671.78 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,679,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,285 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.71% of Mondelez International worth $671,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.22. 4,610,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,913,984. The firm has a market cap of $96.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

