Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives GBX 304 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 304 ($3.86).

LGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 336 ($4.26) to GBX 325 ($4.12) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 295 ($3.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 258 ($3.27) to GBX 289 ($3.67) in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 295 ($3.74) in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 242.90 ($3.08) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 246.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 231.69. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 203.10 ($2.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 269.40 ($3.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.83, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of £14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 759.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 992 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £2,430.40 ($3,084.66). In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £2,430.40 ($3,084.66). Also, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of £3,353.36 ($4,256.07). In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,040 shares of company stock valued at $761,360. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

